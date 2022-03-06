Drake files restraining order against alleged stalker: Details

Drake has been forced to file a restraining order against a woman who has allegedly been stalking his Hidden Hills, California home for years, reported Page Six.

According to reports, the God’s Plan hitmaker claims that a 29-year-old woman has been sending him bizarre emails ‘wishing him dead’ or asking him to ‘shoot himself and his son with a bullet’.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Drake’s lawyer Larry Stein states that the woman sent his client threatening emails as recently as last month.

In the complaint, Drake himself states: “As a result of her harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the woman also allegedly tried to get in direct contact with Drake by filing a $4 billion lawsuit against him as well as a baseless restraining order against him.

She was also arrested in 2017 for trespassing on Drake’s property.

The rapper has now requested that the stalker stay at least 100 yards away from him and his family.