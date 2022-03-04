Camila Cabello surprises fans with a release date for the highly anticipated ‘Familia’ album

Lyricist and songwriter Camila Cabello has taken fans by storm with her decision to release her full-length album Familia.
The singer celebrated the release on the day of her birth and it ended up being fans who received the biggest gift of all.
The Havana singer announced the news on Twitter, alongside a candid photograph and captioned it to say, " 2 facts: it’s my birthday and this album is my whole fucking heart.”
The post also included a small note regarding the release date and according to the singer’s official timeline, fans can expect the rocking and nostalgic album to release in early April, on the 8th to be exact.
For those unversed with the singer’s background, she has always been vocal about her love for her ‘familia’ and her Cuban roots often grace the musical landscape.
