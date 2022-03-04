 
New campaign features Meghan Markle's voice

The video also features the voice of Hillary Clinton

By Web Desk
March 04, 2022
A new campaign titled #HerVoice has been premiered by an organization dedicated to up lifting women and girls globally in advance of International Women's Day 2022.

The video released by CARE features the voices of Meghan Markle, Gloria Steinem, Laura Dern, Hillary Clinton, Sophia Bush and other prominent women.


The Duchess of Sussex has moved to California with her husband Prince Harry and children after stepping down from their royal duties.