New campaign features Meghan Markle's voice

A new campaign titled #HerVoice has been premiered by an organization dedicated to up lifting women and girls globally in advance of International Women's Day 2022.
The video released by CARE features the voices of Meghan Markle, Gloria Steinem, Laura Dern, Hillary Clinton, Sophia Bush and other prominent women.
The Duchess of Sussex has moved to California with her husband Prince Harry and children after stepping down from their royal duties.
Chris Pine breaks up with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis
Prince William, Kate Middleton working to block any of Prince George’s memories of his royal future
BTS member Jungkook graduated from the Global Cyber University with the highest honour
Marilyn Manson sued his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood over her allegations that he sexually abused her
The Shubert Organization’s Cort Theatre on Broadway will be renamed after James Earl Jones
Camila Cabello recently teased lyrics of upcoming song 'Bam Bam'