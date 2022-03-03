Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's monthly spending will leave you shocked

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to live a life of luxury even after stepping down as royals.

In a column by Daniela Elser, for news.com.au, the royal expert said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s monthly bill for February alone racked up to $1.2million.

"Their expenses for the month of February alone could reach more than $1.2 million, an eye-watering sum even for two people whose go-to mode of transport seems to be the private jet," she wrote.

The comments come after the couple was slapped with a "council tax" bill of $188,952.

Further estimations reveal that accounting to the eye-watering costs are also legal and security expenses.

"Stirring words, words from a legal superstar, but a top London silk can cost more than $1300-an-hour. That is on top of whatever costs the application has been costing the Sussexes with lawyers having lodged the case in September last year."

In addition, the Sussexes’ are estimated to spend $4.5million annually to sustain their lavish lifestyle.

“They proposed that their security would be costing the couple more than $4.5 million annually. This, along with other expenses such as their mortgage, it estimated to add up to just a scotch over $6 million annually.

"Round that down and you get a monthly figure of at least $500,000.

"If Harry does lose his court action over his bodyguards and has to pay the Home Office’s costs, their household costs for February could be more than $1.2 million."