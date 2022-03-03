Ryan Reynolds pledges to help Ukraine, expressed his sorrow for the war-zone

Ryan Reynolds recently reflected on the plight of Ukrainians under Russian attack after pledging donations to help them.
Talking on The One Show, Reynolds said, “I don't pretend to be a socio-political expert or geopolitical expert but I do have empathy, as does my wife, for folks who have been displaced or pushed out of their homes.”
“Or forced to leave, not just their home and countries, but on a moment's notice. I can't even imagine what that kind of torment is like,” the 45-year-old actor added.
The Adam’s Project actor went on saying, “This organisation helps refugees all over the world, not just Ukraine, but there's a lot going on right now and we're really lucky that we're able to help at all.”
Earlier, the actor asked for donations via tweet as he announced he’ll double the help up to 1 million.
He tweeted, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”
