Kendall Jenner seen partying with Kourtney Kardashian’s exes in Paris

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who hit the runway for Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, has been seen enjoying the moments with two of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima.



The 25-year-old model was spotted hanging out with Sabbat, Bendjima, and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi in a video being shared on social media.

The fashionista was seen at a table next to Elordi in the clip. Mustafa then turned the camera across to the other side of the room, where Bendjima was seen standing near the table, giving the camera a wink.

Kendall was filmed after she graced the runway for Paris Fashion Week, rocking a newly-dyed auburn hair color. She was also seen in a burgundy leather outfit while returning to the the hotel after her runway duties.