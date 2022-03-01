ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday allowed 100% crowd capacity for the upcoming Australia series.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is allowed to conduct Pakistan vs Australia cricket matches scheduled from March 4 to April 5, 2022 at 100% of the stadium capacity,” the NCOC said in a statement issued today.

However, it added that children 12 years of age and above (fully vaccinated) are allowed to watch the matches from the stands. Children below 12 years of age are also allowed without vaccination.

The NCOC directed the authorities that the COVID-19 protocols should be strictly followed by spectators and organizers.

The forum had earlier permitted 100% crowds during the Lahore leg matches of the recently concluded seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

It is important to note that the daily COVID-19 count has declined sharply in the past few days and the NCOC has lifted restrictions after reviewing the latest disease trend in the country.