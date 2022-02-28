Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops insights into season 2: ‘A peek behind the curtain’

Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan speaks out about everything fans can expect from the upcoming season of the show.

The actor got candid over everything during her latest interview with Claudia Winkleman on the BBC Radio 2 show.

She began by admitting, “[After] that reveal at the end of series one, you very much get to see behind the curtain in series two.”

“We see how she gets away with the things that she gets away with. And for me, it was so much fun because in series one she’s a shy, retiring wallflower, and then series two you go, 'oh, she’s got all this new stuff going on' and it was extremely fun to film.”

During the course of the interview, she also shared her thoughts on the viewing figures and dubbed them to be “absolutely bonkers.”

After all, “There’s sort of insane numbers of people, like, 82million people in the first month is not something that you can ever wish for or get your head around. It’s amazing.”