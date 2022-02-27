2022 NAACP Image Awards winners list: Jennifer Hudson named ‘Entertainer of the year’

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented to the artists for their outstanding achievement in culture and entertainment in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night.
The 53rd NAACP award show, which recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories, honored American actress Jennifer Hudson with the top title, the Entertainer of the Year award, for her outstanding performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.
Netflix’s The Harder They Fall bagged the award for Best Film and Will Smith was named outstanding actor for his performance in King Richard.
Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.
Anthony Anderson, the star of black-ish, hosted the ceremony for the ninth year. He also won outstanding actor in a comedy series for the seventh time.
Check out the list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
Entertainer of the year
Jennifer Hudson
Outstanding motion picture
The Harder They Fall
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Will Smith, King Richard
Outstanding actress in a motion picture
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)
Encanto
Outstanding comedy series
Insecure
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding drama series
Queen Sugar
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Colin in Black & White
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Kevin Hart, True Story
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)
Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!
Outstanding new artist
Saweetie
Outstanding male artist
Anthony Hamilton
Outstanding female artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Outstanding album
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
