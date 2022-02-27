 
close
Sunday February 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

2022 NAACP Image Awards winners list: Jennifer Hudson named ‘Entertainer of the year’

Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ won Best Film, Will Smith took home Outstanding Actor of the year award

By Web Desk
February 27, 2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards winners list: Jennifer Hudson named ‘Entertainer of the year’
2022 NAACP Image Awards winners list: Jennifer Hudson named ‘Entertainer of the year’

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented to the artists for their outstanding achievement in culture and entertainment in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night.

The 53rd NAACP award show, which recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories, honored American actress Jennifer Hudson with the top title, the Entertainer of the Year award, for her outstanding performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall bagged the award for Best Film and Will Smith was named outstanding actor for his performance in King Richard.

Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.

Anthony Anderson, the star of black-ish, hosted the ceremony for the ninth year. He also won outstanding actor in a comedy series for the seventh time.

Check out the list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson 

Outstanding motion picture

The Harder They Fall 

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Will Smith, King Richard

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Regina King, The Harder They Fall 

Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)

Encanto 

Outstanding comedy series

Insecure 

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish 

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, Insecure 

Outstanding drama series

Queen Sugar 

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Colin in Black & White 

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Kevin Hart, True Story 

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live! 

Outstanding new artist

Saweetie 

Outstanding male artist

Anthony Hamilton 

Outstanding female artist

Jazmine Sullivan 

Outstanding album

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan 