2022 NAACP Image Awards winners list: Jennifer Hudson named ‘Entertainer of the year’

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented to the artists for their outstanding achievement in culture and entertainment in a virtual ceremony on Saturday night.

The 53rd NAACP award show, which recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories, honored American actress Jennifer Hudson with the top title, the Entertainer of the Year award, for her outstanding performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall bagged the award for Best Film and Will Smith was named outstanding actor for his performance in King Richard.

Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were also announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized pre-telecast.

Anthony Anderson, the star of black-ish, hosted the ceremony for the ninth year. He also won outstanding actor in a comedy series for the seventh time.

Check out the list of winners at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding motion picture

The Harder They Fall

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Will Smith, King Richard



Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Jennifer Hudson, Respect



Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture



Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture



Regina King, The Harder They Fall



Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)

Encanto

Outstanding comedy series



Insecure



Outstanding actor in a comedy series



Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding actress in a comedy series



Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding drama series



Queen Sugar



Outstanding actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)



Colin in Black & White

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)



Kevin Hart, True Story



Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)



Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!



Outstanding new artist

Saweetie



Outstanding male artist



Anthony Hamilton

Outstanding female artist



Jazmine Sullivan



Outstanding album

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan