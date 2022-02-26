Russia expelled from Eurovision song contest

The organiser of Eurovision song contest on Friday announced that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the final of this year, according to Reuters.



"The decision reflects concern that, in the light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.



The announcement came after Ukraine and several other European public broadcasters had called for Russia to be expelled over its invasion of Ukraine.



Finland said on Friday it would not send contestants to the final if Russia was allowed to participate. Public broadcasters in Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway had all urged the EBU to expel Russia.



The Eurovision final, one of the world's largest televised events, takes place in Turin, Italy, on May 14.





