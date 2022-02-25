 
Friday February 25, 2022
Buckingham Palace's full statement on royal family's spring tours

Royal family members to undertake foreign visits

By Web Desk
February 25, 2022
Buckingham Palace has announced a series of royal spring tours in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

They include a much-trailed Caribbean tour for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A statement issued by palace also shared the details of the tours to be undertaken by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex and Princess Royal.

Below is the full statement issued by the Buckingham Palace:

