Buckingham Palace's full statement on royal family's spring tours

Buckingham Palace has announced a series of royal spring tours in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
They include a much-trailed Caribbean tour for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
A statement issued by palace also shared the details of the tours to be undertaken by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex and Princess Royal.
Below is the full statement issued by the Buckingham Palace:
Investigators have revealed new details about beloved comedian Bob Saget’s untimely death
In the run-up of the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee the schedule of the tours that senior royals will be embarking...
Prince Harry and Prince William have been "at war" with each other but it seems that their rift might be nearing an end
The Weeknd has no plans of settling down anytime soon and is actually just casually dating DJ Simi Khadra
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's distant relationship came to light in the engagement photos
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is reportedly in Karachi to attend artist Misha Japanwala's wedding