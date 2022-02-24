Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares rare glimpse into life as a mother with new post

Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely insight into her new born baby’s nursery with an Instagram photo dump.

The actress posted a photo dump on Instagram today, sharing some of her solo pictures, one photo of the couple’s dogs and one selfie with husband Nick.

However, one of the photos has caught her fan’s attention - a look into her baby’s nursery.

The photo featured some stuffed animals on top of a white dresser including a rabbit, some bears and a gold statue.

The Bajirao Mastani actress welcomed a baby via surrogacy with husband Nick Jonas earlier this year.

The couple has not confirmed whether it is a baby girl or a baby boy, however, some reports suggest that the couple have become parents to a daughter.