Charlize Theron admits feud with Tom Hardy amid 'Mad Max' was ‘horrible’

Charlize Theron recently dished on igniting a feud with Tom Hardy while shooting their 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road as she recalled it is ‘horrible’ moments.
In Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road’s excerpt published by Vanity Fair, the lead actors of the movie shed light on the encounters on the sets that ‘shook’ them.
“It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other — I don’t know which one is worse — and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible!” the 46-year-old actor shared.
“We should not have done that; we should have been better. I can own up to that,” she added.
Mark Goellnicht, the camera operator on the sets, revealed that Hardy was confronted by the Atomic Blonde actor for arriving for filming three hours late.
“She was right. Full rant. She screams it out. It’s so loud, it’s so windy — he might’ve heard some of it, but he charged up to her and went, ‘What did you say to me?’” Goellnicht revisited.
“He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point.”
