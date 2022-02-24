Kanye West leaves Donda listening party midway with Kim Kardashian look-alike

Kanye West left Donda listening party in Miami, Florida in the middle after facing issues with the sound system.
An irritated rapper was quick to drop the mic on stage before heading out with new muse, Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones.
Tuesday night marked the 44-year-old's listening party for upcoming album where he entered with Jones in a white dress. The Instagram model looked similar to Kim when she attended Kanye's Donda album event in Atlanta, Georgia, last year.
In the viral video from the show, Ye was spotted throwing the mic across the stage in the midst of performing Jail, Pt. 2.
Meanwhile, Kim is attending Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
