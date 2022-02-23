Multan Sultans reach PSL 2022 final after thrashing Lahore Qalandars

— PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 Wednesday after a 28-run victory over Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Sultans bowlers restricted Qalandars to 135 runs for the loss of nine wickets as they successfully defended the 163-run target. Shahnawaz Dahani shined for the Sultans with his three wickets.

Multan bowlers kept things tight for Lahore as they were on target from the word go. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi removed opener Abdullah Shafique with Lahore's score of just 17 runs.

Kamran Ghulam and Fakhar Zaman forged a small partnership, but the former was removed. Mohammad Hafeez got out for zero as things worsen for Lahore.

While Harry Brook and Fakhar notched a 54-run stand to keep Lahore in the game. It was Dahani who changed the game, as he removed Harry for 13, and also sent the next batter Samit Patel packing with a sensational catch.

After that, Sultans completely got the grip on the game as all the other batters were unable to hit boundaries against the sensational bowling.

In terms of bowling, Dahani was brilliant with figures of 3-19, Willey picked two, while Rumman Raees, Khushdil Shah and Asif picked one each.

Earlier, the Sultans were able to score 163 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Rilee Rossouw who smashed 65 runs as Lahore Qalandars applied early pressure after electing to bowl first.

Lahore bowlers were right on the money as both — the pacer and spinners — kept things tight for the in-form Multan batters.

Shaheen gave the second over to off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez, and he just showed how good he is against the left-handed batters as he picked the in-form left-hander Shan Masood's wicket on the first ball.

Rizwan, just like the last game against United, played sensibly and according to the situation. He sustained the early pressure without taking a risk and rotated the strike.

Aamer Azmat scored 33 runs off 22 balls, while Rizwan scored 53 off 51 balls, and Rossuw was sensational as his 65 run inning off 42 balls with seven fours, and one six helped Multan reach 163.

In terms of bowling, Hafeez was sensational with the ball as he registered brilliant figures of 1-16 in four overs.