Saif Ali Khan’s kids get together for youngest Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday: See here

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday with his kids Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur

Saif Ali Khan was a doting father on Monday, February 21, as he celebrated his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday among all his kids, including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of photos taken at the birthday party for Jeh, Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child and second with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The photos feature not only Sara and Jeh, but also Saif, and his second and third born sons, half-brothers Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

The Kedarnath actress captioned the adorable family photos, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J,” coupled with a slew of birthday-themed emojis including cakes and balloons.

Have a look at the photos!



