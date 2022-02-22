Saif Ali Khan’s kids get together for youngest Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday: See here

Saif Ali Khan was a doting father on Monday, February 21, as he celebrated his youngest son Jeh Ali Khan’s first birthday among all his kids, including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan.
Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of photos taken at the birthday party for Jeh, Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child and second with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The photos feature not only Sara and Jeh, but also Saif, and his second and third born sons, half-brothers Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.
The Kedarnath actress captioned the adorable family photos, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J,” coupled with a slew of birthday-themed emojis including cakes and balloons.
Have a look at the photos!
Channing Tatum talks about directorial debut ‘Dog’ and how he didn’t want to kill the man’s best friend
BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin talked about a host of issues with ARMY in a live session
‘Being your mom is a gift beyond comprehension,’ wrote Mandy Moore on her son Gus’ first birthday
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s standing in royal family
Camilla ‘slated to face’ major ‘struggles’ during Prince Charles’ coronation
Police have arrested an armed man from outside of Alexandra Daddario's property in LA