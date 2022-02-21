Disha Patani wraps up shoot for ‘Ek Villain Returns,’ shares photo from the sets

Disha Patani has recently finished shooting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The actress, who often shares her gorgeous holiday posts on social media, dropped the ‘wrap up’ post on Sunday.

The Baaghi actress will share the screen with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the much-awaited sequel of 2014 hit Ek Villain.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Malang actress dropped a picture from the sets of the movie. In the picture, Disha, 29, can be seen posing with her team. She captioned the snap, “It’s a wrap #ekvillainreturns.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the highly-anticipated thriller will release in theatres on July 8, Eid 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Radhe starlet will next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. She will also play a pivotal role in the movie Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.