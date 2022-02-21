Larsa Pippen breaks down real reason for the ‘fall out’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘Knew too much’

Larsa Pippen recently shed some light on the breakdown that led to the subsequent demise of her friendship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
The Real Housewives of Miami, started off the admission in an episode of the show itself.
There she was quoted saying, “I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything.”
“Basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”
However, with Kanye West out of the picture, it seems the duo have started to mend their bond, and in a chat with ET Pippen echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”
“I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”
