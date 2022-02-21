MS vs IU: Multan Sultans trounce Islamabad United by six wickets

PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by six wickets as they chased down the 106-run target in 17.2 overs with Mohammad Rizwan playing a well-made 51-run knock in the one-sided 29th match at the Gaddafi Stadium and taking his team to a ninth win of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While defending the small target, United tried their best as they applied early pressure. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson removed three top batters with Multan's score still 18.

He took the scalp of Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, and Amir Azmat in a brilliant spell of 3-16 in four overs.

Despite the early pressure, Rizwan continued to play sensibly and according to the situation as he rotated the strike by taking the singles and doubles.

With David Willey, he forged a very good 68-run partnership to take his team to the victory in 17.2 overs.

Willey also played well as he scored 28 runs off 32 balls.

Apart from Dawson, leggie Zahid Mahmood was also good with figure 1-20 overs.

Multan restricted United to a paltry 105-run total for the loss of seven in 20 overs wickets with spinners Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir picking up two wickets each in their remarkable four-over spell.

After deciding to bat first, United had a poor start as they lost the wicket of opener Muhammad Huraira with just nine runs on the board.

The Multan bowlers were on the money with both the spinners and pacers bowling tight and applying pressure on the United batters with tight lines and lengths.

Dawson scored 22 runs while all the other batters, including Azam Khan, Asif Ali, and Danish Aziz, miserably failed as half of United's batting line-up was sent back with just 64 runs on the board.

Fast bowler Muhammad Musa played a 26-run cameo to take United to 105, as all the bowlers for Multan contributed brilliantly.

Imran Tahir was once again impressive with sensational figures of 2-8 in four overs.