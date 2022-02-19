Inside story of James Faulkner’s allegations

James Faulkner. Photo: file

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder James Faulkner had been paid 70% of the agreed amount by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), well-placed sources told Geo News.

Earlier today, Faulkner had pulled out from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and blamed the PCB for not "honouring" his contractual agreement.

Sources privy to the matter said that the PCB had deposited the amount in his bank account.

The sources said that Faulkner wanted PCB to credit the amount in another bank account. When the board asked the all-rounder to return the paid amount so the money could be deposited to his other bank account, but he refused.

Sources also said that Australian was demanding additional money from Gladiators.

Officials, privy to the matter, also shared that Faulkner before his departure, under the influence of alcohol, damaged PC hotel’s property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out.

At Lahore immigration, he again misbehaved with the security staff who have already escalated the matter to the higher authorities, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had told the players that the remaining 30% of the agreed amount will be deposited within 40 days after the conclusion of the league.