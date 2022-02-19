Old video shows Queen Elizabeth trying to protect Prince William

Royal fans are sharing an old video of Queen Elizabeth running after Prince William to protect him from any harm.

As the UK prepares for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, royal fans are posting heart touching videos and photos of the monarch on social media.



A YouTuber, who keeps a close eye on matters related to the British royal family, on Thursday shared a throwback video of the Queen which shows her running after Prince William to ensure he is safe as he gets closer to a carriage.

"Look how cool she is as she rests herself in the final second. From Grandma back to Queen," wrote the influencer According2Taz.

The monarch went through a tough time after her son Prince Andrew and Prince Charles found themselves caught in controversies.

While Andrew was sued in the US for rapping a girl, Prince Andrew's charity also came under investigation over donations.

Royal fans are expressing sympathy with the monarch who they think deserves better for serving her country for seven decades.







