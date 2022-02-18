Daniel Craig shares ‘funny’ experience of working with Queen Elizabeth

James Bond star Daniel Craig had a particularly funny run-in with Queen Elizabeth while working on a sketch for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.
Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Wednesday, February 16, the James Bond star was asked about what the 95-year-old monarch is like in private, to which he replied, “Very funny.”
“She wants to crack a joke, and cracked a joke about me,” Craig further revealed, sharing an anecdote from their time working for the Olympics sketch.
“We're having our photographs taken and she just went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile.' Fair enough!” he recalled playfully.
Craig, who had his final run as James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die also shared that he got to play with the Queen’s pet corgis as well, who he says are “very friendly.”
