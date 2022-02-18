Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West on Instagram

Kim Kardashian has unfollowed her husband Kanye West on Instagram.
The 41-year-old reality star's move comes after Kanye turned to his Instagram to mock and old video of boyfriend Pete Davidson talking about the rapper's mental health.
“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”he captioned in a now-deleted post.
The mother-of-four has instead followed new boyfriend Davidson. a day after the SNL funnyman rejoined Instagram after a four year hiatus.
Take a look:
