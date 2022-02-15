Imad Wasim fined for breach of PSL Code of Conduct

Imad Wasim has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by the match referee. -PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Imad Wasim has been fined 5% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct during the match against Islamabad United on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The PCB said the cricketer was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL Match”.

The incident happened in the first over of the match after Imad had Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Babar Azam at mid-off after the opener had hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in three balls.

Imad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Ranjan Madugalle and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain.

All first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25% cent of the applicable match fee.