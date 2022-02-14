'Opposition will fail to bring about no-confidence motion against govt': Fawad Chaudhry

PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the Opposition will fail in bringing about the no-confidence motion against the incumbent government as it has no skills to do so.



Talking about the Opposition's plan to bring about a no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government, the minister said that the “corrupt have united against the democratically elected government, however, they are bound to meet the same fate as they don't stand on their own feet".

Speaking at a ceremony in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister said that “those who deteriorated the country’s economy are now complaining about the inflation rate," adding that the country faced inflation due to the acts of the former rulers.

He further said that people will not forgive Nawaz Sharif and his family until they return the country's looted money.

Chaudhry said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is following the politics of his father by “using children of religious seminaries for politics with the help of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” adding that he should instead follow the politics of his mother and grandfather.

During the ceremony, he further said that the "PM has no personal dispute with the Opposition, he just wants to recover the money that the Sharif family looted from common people, workers, and businessmen of Pakistan."

“Nawaz Sharif made a $1 billion property in front of Hyde Park in London, and billions of rupees were illegally transferred to Shahbaz Sharif from fake accounts,” he said.

Chaudhry said that the PTI government fulfilled the promises it made to the people of this constituency, regretting that Pind Dadan Khan Tehsil had been kept deprived of development for 70 years.

“However, PM Khan’s government started everything afresh as there were no facilities like streets, roads, drinking water, education and health in the area.”

Talking about the developments in the Jhelum district, he said that there were only 47 doctors, but now around 800 doctors and paramedics are available to extend health services to the public.

He further said that the PTI government filled the teacher's staff in schools, opened a Passport Office and EOBI (Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution) office in the city.

The minister said it was unfortunate the Opposition was trying to muster the support of others to protect their politics and corrupt practices, adding that the public's support cannot be won over by merely using slogans and delivering speeches, adding that developmental work and welfare-oriented schemes are a must for that.

The minister said, "Opposition always failed in destabilising the PTI government despite repeated attempts."

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's elevated the image of Pakistan due to his bold and courageous leadership," he said.

The premier will visit Russia after 23 years and has become the voice of Ummah as he effectively raises the issues of blasphemy and Islamophobia, which were hurting the sentiments of Muslims, at international forums including the United Nations.

He said the world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, endorsed the stance of PM Imran Khan on the highlighted issues.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv