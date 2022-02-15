 
close
Monday February 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora set the internet on fire in their latest pictures

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora loved-up photos win hearts on the internet

By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora set the internet on fire in their latest pictures
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora set the internet on fire in their latest pictures

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a breathtaking picture of herself and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

The Welcome actor took to Instagram and wished the Panipat actor with a romantic post on Valentine's Day.

Sharing a photo of themselves, Malaika captioned it in just a word. Referring to Arjun, she wrote ‘mine’ and added the red heart emoji.

In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug, and Arjun’s casual attire hint that the picture is from a candid moment the two had at home together.

In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers including Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor who also added a bunch of emojis to the post.

A few hours later, Arjun also showered his ladylove with a beautiful note and yet another unseen photo.

Arjun posted a note on his Instagram Stories that read: “A good couple is two impossible people refusing to give up on each other."