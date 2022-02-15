Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora set the internet on fire in their latest pictures

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has shared a breathtaking picture of herself and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and has sent the internet into a meltdown.
The Welcome actor took to Instagram and wished the Panipat actor with a romantic post on Valentine's Day.
Sharing a photo of themselves, Malaika captioned it in just a word. Referring to Arjun, she wrote ‘mine’ and added the red heart emoji.
In the photo, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other in a tight hug, and Arjun’s casual attire hint that the picture is from a candid moment the two had at home together.
In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers including Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor who also added a bunch of emojis to the post.
A few hours later, Arjun also showered his ladylove with a beautiful note and yet another unseen photo.
Arjun posted a note on his Instagram Stories that read: “A good couple is two impossible people refusing to give up on each other."
