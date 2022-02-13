 
Sunday February 13, 2022
LQ vs QG: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets

Shaheen Shah strikes twice in first over as Quetta Gladiators' batters fail to live up to the occasion

By Web Desk
February 13, 2022
— PCB

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets during match 20 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Shaheen's decision to bowl first bore fruit as the Qalandars dismissed the Gladiators for a small 141-run total, while they easily chased the target and scored 143 for the loss of two wickets in 17.4 overs.

