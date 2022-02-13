LQ vs QG: Lahore Qalandars triumph over Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets during match 20 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Shaheen's decision to bowl first bore fruit as the Qalandars dismissed the Gladiators for a small 141-run total, while they easily chased the target and scored 143 for the loss of two wickets in 17.4 overs.
More to follow
