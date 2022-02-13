PZ vs KK: Peshawar Zalmi outclass Karachi Kings by 55 runs in one-sided encounter

—: PCB

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs in a one-sided match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as the Babar Azam-led team suffered their sixth successive loss of the ongoing season.

While chasing a huge 194-run target, the Kings didn't get off to a good start as they lost their aggressive opener, Sharjeel Khan, for 14 runs with 25 runs on the scoreboard.

Babar with Joe Clarke launched a 55-run second-wicket partnership, but the required-run-rate continued to mount as Clarke was dismissed in 13.2 overs.

Only Babar was the leading run-scorer with 59 runs off 46 balls but he absorbed too many dot balls, while no other batter managed to play a big knock.

Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad picked two wickets each.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted a huge 193-run total for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first by the Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The notable scorers for Zalmi were their opening batters including Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Haris. Zazai scored 52 runs with the help of one six and six fours in a 42 ball knock. While Haris was also good with an attacking 49-run inning off just 27 balls with the help of four sixes.

Though other batters failed to make a huge score, small cameos from Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting helped Zalmi reach 193.

For Kings, Imad Wasim kept things tight by giving away 31 runs in four overs without taking a wicket, while Chris Jordon took most wickets with three scalps but conceded 41 runs in a four-over spell.

Nabi and Umaid Asif took one wicket each, but they were also smashed.