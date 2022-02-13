Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh dance together on ‘Dholida’: Watch

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Amid all, the actress rocked the hook steps with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh and wowed the audience with their killer dance moves.



The Highway actress took to Instagram and shared a video of Bajirao Mastani actor who joined her during the promotions and went on to dance with her to the song Dholida from the film.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories Alia wrote, "Also look who graced us with his star presence."





In the video, Alia wore a white and pink floral saree, while Ranveer wore a tee and denim and sported a ponytail.

He began grooving to the song and was later joined by Alia, and followed her hook steps from the song. Before he walked away, Alia bid him goodbye with a flying kiss.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.