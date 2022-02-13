 
Sunday February 13, 2022
Entertainment

Megan Fox joins MGK, Halsey at Super Bowl Music Fest

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey performed "Forget Me Too"

By Web Desk
February 13, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey teamed up onstage to perform their awesome 2020 song "Forget Me Too" at Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles.

Machine Gun Kelly shared multiple pictures from the concert.

"Forgot me too LIVE finally happened," he wrote to his Instagram stories while sharing a photo with Halsey.

The Cleveland rapper also shared pictures from the stage and with his fiancée Megan Fox.