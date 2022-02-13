Megan Fox joins MGK, Halsey at Super Bowl Music Fest

Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey teamed up onstage to perform their awesome 2020 song "Forget Me Too" at Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles.
Taking to MGK shared multiple pictures from the concert.
"Forgot me too LIVE finally happened," he wrote to his Instagram stories while sharing a photo with Halsey.
The Cleveland rapper also shared pictures from the stage and with his fiancée Megan Fox.
