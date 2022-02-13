 
Kanye West attends screening of his documentary with Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger

By Web Desk
February 13, 2022
Kanye West was all smiles as he attended the screening of his documentary Jeen-Yuhs with estranged wife Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old American rapper did not let his heart feel about Kim's absence at his big event as he appeared on the star-studded screening of his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary with his newest love interest, Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight grey bodysuit to the screening of her new boyfriend's documentary.

The 24-year-old influencer stole the spotlight with with her uncanny resemblance to her man's estranged wife. She was seen supporting the rapper just days after sparking romance rumours.

Grammy-winning musician Kanye also looked dashing as he rocked a black leather jacket over a charcoal grey hoodie, matching pants and a pair of rain boots. 