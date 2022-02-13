Kanye West attends screening of his documentary with Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger

Kanye West was all smiles as he attended the screening of his documentary Jeen-Yuhs with estranged wife Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones on Friday in Los Angeles.
The 44-year-old American rapper did not let his heart feel about Kim's absence at his big event as he appeared on the star-studded screening of his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary with his newest love interest, Chaney Jones.
Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight grey bodysuit to the screening of her new boyfriend's documentary.
The 24-year-old influencer stole the spotlight with with her uncanny resemblance to her man's estranged wife. She was seen supporting the rapper just days after sparking romance rumours.
Grammy-winning musician Kanye also looked dashing as he rocked a black leather jacket over a charcoal grey hoodie, matching pants and a pair of rain boots.
Dwayne Johnson ‘voices pride’ over dad Rocky Johnson’s career: ‘Will forever be proud’
The suspension of Whoopi Goldberg has promoted the Jewish community to demand more accountability
Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance has 'Cooled Off a Bit'
Britney Spears treats herself to some ‘beautiful’ hot fudge while prepping for her first comeback in over 5 years
Adele sparked engagement rumours after wearing a diamond ring to the BRIT Awards
Larsa Pippen details the abusive habits her ex Scottie Pippen used to ‘punish’ her with