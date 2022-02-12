Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi — PCB/Twitter

Lahore Qalandars skipper and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he has the utmost respect and "admiration" for Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan after the hug gesture during Lahore Qalandars clash with Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Shaheen's comments about Rizwan came after the two players shared a heart-warming moment in last night's clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.



Shaheen Afridi bowled a quick delivery, which Rizwan drove straight to Shaheen. Shaheen faked picking up the ball and throwing it straight to Rizwan, and on the other side of the pitch, Rizwan, with a big smile on his face, pretended to hug Shaheen and opened his arms. Both players stared at each other and smiled.

"I have my utmost respect and admiration for this man. It's always a pleasure to share the field with him, be as teammates or as opposition," Shaheen tweeted.

"Always very competitive yet so humble and friendly, he's set the benchmark for everyone. A proper role model," he added.



