‘My Name Is Khan’ turns 12

Bollywood actress Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday marked 12 years of film My Name Is Khan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.



Sharing a collage video based on the behind-the-scene clips from the film, Kajol dubbed the movie ‘So close’ to her.

She posted the video with caption, “One more character that I loved, Mandira. A film that will always be so close to me...#12YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Instagram and shared a sweet video clip from the film to mark 12 years of its release.

He said, “This piece of my heart turns 12 today” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Directed by Karan Johar, the My Name Is Khan was released on February 12, 2010.

The film collected over two billion at the box office.