‘My Name Is Khan’ turns 12

Bollywood actress Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday marked 12 years of film My Name Is Khan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.
Sharing a collage video based on the behind-the-scene clips from the film, Kajol dubbed the movie ‘So close’ to her.
She posted the video with caption, “One more character that I loved, Mandira. A film that will always be so close to me...#12YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”
Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Instagram and shared a sweet video clip from the film to mark 12 years of its release.
He said, “This piece of my heart turns 12 today” followed by numerous heart emojis.
Directed by Karan Johar, the My Name Is Khan was released on February 12, 2010.
The film collected over two billion at the box office.
Alia Bhatt's romance with white sarees continues for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions, film to hit theatres on...
Rosé turned 25 on February 11
While royal watchers are anticipating the Queen’s first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet, it is...
Sunny Leone posts adorable family photo from birthday bash of her twins
"I just wanted to make a great film, an important film, where perhaps for the first time there would be some...
Shah Rukh Khan's kids attends important IPLevent due to his busy schedule