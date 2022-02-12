Tiger Shroff announces release date of ‘Heropanti 2’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film Heropanti 2, also starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role.



Sharing the new poster of the film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is slated for April 29 release.

Tiger said, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid. #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid.”

Tara also took to Instagram and shared the same poster to confirm its release date.

She said, “Here we go!!! Dropping our new poster #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 in cinemas near you this Eid, 29th April 2022.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014.

Also interestingly, the film marks Tiger and Tara Sutaria's second movie after Student of the Year 2.