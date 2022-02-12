PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans' winning streak with impressive 52-run victory

— PCB

Lahore Qalandars have ended Multan Sultans' winning streak in a thumping 52-run triumph after a world-class performance from the Qalandars bowlers at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



Lahore Qalandars' bowling attack shined against Multan Sultans as they managed to bowl out the defending champions for 130 runs.

For the Sultans, Sohaib Maqsood was the top scorer with his 29-run knock. Tim David looked good and scored a blistering 12-ball 24 but young Zaman Khan got the better of him in the 13th over.

Zaman Khan claimed three wickets and gave away only 21 runs in 3.3 overs.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan took two wickets each to dismantle Multan Sultans batting line-up.

Rashid Khan took two crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw.

With the win, Lahore Qalandars have moved to second position in the points table.

Fakhar Zaman lit the Gaddafi Stadium with his exceptional knock against table-toppers Multan Sultans, scoring a quick 37-ball 60 runs.

Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Hafeez played two spectacular knocks to help the Qalandars set a big total of 183 runs for Multan Sultans. Phil Salt also scored a blistering 13-ball 26.

Multan Sultans did a quite decent job but could not properly topple the Qalandars' batting order.

The Qalanadars' bowling attack includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, and Haris Rauf.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan