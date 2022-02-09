'Rainbow over Sandringham could be King George VI's signal to Queen Elizabeth'

Angela Levin, a senior royal biographer, said the rainbow over Sandringham could be a good omen as Queen Elizabeth made an announcement about Duchess Camilla .

Angela wondered if a rainbow over Sandringham on February 6 had a signal to Queen Elizabeth II.

She said it was "extra ordinary that there was a beautiful rainbow over Sandringham yesterday the very spot where George VI died 70 years ago".

She added, "Could it be a signal to his daughter, our Queen".

Angela's comments came the day the Queen shared a letter reflecting on her life of service and her gratitude for Prince Philip’s support as consort.She had shared the letter to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession.

She also shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”