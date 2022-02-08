Watch: Chris Hemsworth shares the 'most difficult stunt' from 'Extraction 2' set

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for the sequel to hit 2020 hit Netflix film, Extraction and the actor has left fans stunned with his impressive transformation.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Thor star dropped an action-packed glimpse of his time on set. In the shared clip, Chris was seen performing a ‘difficult’ stunt, where he quickly moved forward and put on his jacket.
While fans were expecting the actor to throw a punch, in the very next moment, he neatly tucked himself in a jacket and executed a kick that left his fans in splits.
Sharing the video clip, the In the Heart of the Sea actor added a quirky caption that reads, “Probably the greatest and most difficult stunt ever captured on film Extraction2 @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms”
Chris, 38, marked his digital debut with the first instalment of Extraction in 2020. He was joined by Rudraksha Jaiswal, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, and Golshifteh Farhani, who played important roles in the film.
Jennifer Lopez shed a light on her family dynamics at home
Prince Charles ensured his sons knew about Camilla's title beforehand
Kourtney Kardashian’s glam look in a stunning black outfit takes the internet by storm
‘Murder Mystery 2:’ Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared new BTS picture and video from Hawaii
Shah Rukh Khan appreciated for making India proud on international forums
Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone sizzle in new song teaser