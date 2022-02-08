Saudi Arabia revises COVID-19 protocols for Umrah

The pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque.-AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has revised COVID-19 guidelines for the pilgrims coming to the kingdom to perform Umrah, Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all Umrah pilgrims must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

The ministry, in a statement, said the new directives apply to all travellers regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday.

The pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Mosque in Madinah, it added.