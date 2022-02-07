PSL 2022: Karachi Kings owner ‘sorry’ over poor show

Islamabad United's Mohammad Wasim Jr celebrates after taking wicket of Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam on Sunday. -Photo Islamabad United

KARACHI: The owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings has apologised to the fans after the team’s debacle in the first phase of the league, losing all five matches.

The team suffered their fifth successive home defeat while Islamabad United notched up their third win in the PSL at the National Stadium on Sunday, triggering an angry response from the Karachiites who are waiting for their team to open its account on the points table.

“I’m sorry Karachi! We tried to put together the best team but things just haven’t gone our way. We have been outclassed by other teams. We had all these injuries and covid! I love this team as much as all the fans of #Karachi,” the Kings’ owner said on Twitter.

He vowed to make a comeback in the tournament, which seems difficult as their bowling is lacking experience and the batters are not performing well.

“We will try and fix it! Shall come back inshallah,” he noted.

What are the chances for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022?

The Sunday result means Karachi Kings are winless at their halfway stage and staring in the eyes of an elimination.

The 2020 champions are by no means out of the competition, but if previous events have anything to do with this year’s tournament, then they will have to win the remaining five matches in the Lahore leg and also improve their net run rate so that they remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United are on six points from five matches, Multan Sultans are at top of the table with five successive wins and Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with two wins and three losses.

Second-placed Lahore Qalandars will take on fifth-placed Quetta Gladiators in the 15th and the last match of the Karachi-leg matches with the first ball to be bowled at 7.30pm.