PSL 2022: Good news for cricket fans as NCOC allows 100% capacity from Feb 16

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to increase the crowd capacity for the Lahore leg matches.



In a statement, the NCOC said the epidemic data, national vaccination progress, inbound health protocols and 2nd Phase of the Pakistan Super League was discussed during a session chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar today.

The PCB has been allowed to conduct the PSL’s Lahore matches with 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators till 15th February 2022, however, from 16 February onwards 100 % stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed.

“Children under 12 years of age (un-vaccinated) will also be allowed,” read the statement.

The PCB had requested the NCOC to increase the crowd capacity for the second phase amid a decline in the COVID-19 positivity ratio.

For the Karachi leg, the NCOC had limited the capacity to 25% due to an alarming rise in coronavirus cases and imposed certain restrictions for the spectators.

Meanwhile, three PSL teams have reached Lahore to participate in the second phase which would start from Feb 10.



