Shadab Khan's lethal spell wrecks Lahore Qalandars batting line-up

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan: Photo: PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan destroyed the batting line-up of Lahore Qalandars with his four-wicket spell in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shadab bagged four wickets and conceded just 20 runs in his four-over spell. Qalandars were 120/5 after the ISlamabad's skipper's lethal spell.

Earlier, United won the toss against Qalandars and decided to field first.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United are playing their fourth fixture today and are eyeing the first spot on the points table.

Both teams have four points each after playing three games during the ongoing seventh edition of the league.

United are in top form. After inflicting a crushing nine-wicket defeat on Peshawar Zalmi in their opener, United went down to leaders Multan Sultans by 20 runs. However, they crushed Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs in their third show on Thursday night.