Lindsay Lohan wishes to tie the knot with Bader Shammas in an intimate ceremony

Lindsay Lohan is already planning her special day after getting engaged to Bader Shammas in November.



During her appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, the Mean Girls star spilled the beans on her dream wedding as she expressed her wish to take vows surrounded by her close family members.

“I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful,” she said.

The Parent Trap actor also shared that on her wedding day she will probably be ‘making sure that everyone is good’.

Lohan also shared that her hunt to find out the best destination for her nuptial has already begun.

“I’m looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress … But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything,” she said.

Talking about ‘the best part’ of a wedding, Lohan shared that she’s looking forward to don multiple outfits on the special occasion.



