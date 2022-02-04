Rihanna’s photographer reveals the love that exists with A$AP Rocky: source

Rihanna’s photographer recently shed some light on the relationship she shares with the father-to-be A$AP Rocky.

The photographer issued these revelations to HollywoodLife following the photoshoot he held with the couple, for their pregnancy announcement.

He started off by giving hints about A$AP Rocky’s behaviour and mannerisms and admitted, “I mean, the vibe I was getting was just amazing. The love is very evident, and that’s what you like to see.”

The photographer also admitted that he was only able to see into their emotions because he stays humble and honest with Rihanna.

He also added, “I don’t take anything for granted. I am extremely humble. I would rather have a conversation than get a photo.”

The biggest compliment I’ve gotten [in my career] is that I always make my subjects feel comfortable and safe in front of my lens.”

In his eyes, the photographs came out perfectly because “She is a very good judge of character,” and “She was so cool and casual. It didn’t phase her one bit. That’s what I really love about her. She’s the realest.”