Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie's wedding gowns at a glance

When a celerity ties the knot the dress she wears on her big day is a focal point and often ends up setting the trend for others too. Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie also attracted massive applause for their gorgeous wedding outfits.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham, who now have four children together, tied the knot at their glamorously spectacular wedding at the beautiful Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999.
The singer-turned-fashion designer and icon, wore a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown and David, one of the world’s highest paid soccer players, wore a suit matching her color scheme.
Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an almost conventional floor-length gown on her very Italian-styled wedding to Kanye West when they got married in 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
Kim Kardashian's gorgeous gown, a custom piece by Givenchy Haute Couture and designed by Riccardo Tisci, perfectly highlighted her hourglass figure to the max.
Angelina Jolie
After nine years together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France through a paparazzi storm following them everywhere. The couple split in 2019.
Angelina’s dress displayed illustrations by her children, a unique and beautiful display of her love for her family.
