Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning to ‘focus on who’s paying you’ as they eye firms

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to shift their focus more on “who’s paying you” instead of new firms.

This warning has been issued by royal expert and commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Harry and Meghan have had a rather fractured start in their entertainment world. It seems they're having to go back to entertainment.”

"They obviously wanted to make things that will a little bit more worthy. There is still a place for that particularly if you are celebrities not royals, you have to decide exactly what you want to do."

He also added, "Harry and Meghan and their productions teams are looking at all major outlets to see where they could get their product out.”

"Some might say, focus on the ones that have paid you so far but in the work of show businesses, you know you have to hit while the iron it hot as they say. Whether you like them or not, Harry and Meghan are hot people."