Ananya Panday drops jaws in chic corset top

Actress Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town with her fashion style flaunted her new look.
The famed sensation wore a floral corset top that looked on point at her waist.
A bright bottle green leather skirt with a ruffle design on one side was worn with it.
Pair of blue strap heels went with it perfectly to add colour blocking.
Nowadays the actress is busy in promoting her film Gehraiyaan alongside famed faces of the industry.
Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday appeared to confirm that she will be hosting an upcoming reality show
Kareena Kapoor recently recalled a funny anecdote from the sets of film 'Tashan'
Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of a perfect family in her latest post
#GetWellSoonJimin trends on social media after Jimin undergone appendicitis surgery and tested positive for Covid-19
A source revealed that Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding can take place this spring
Ranveer Singh wants his films to be enjoyed by a wider audience