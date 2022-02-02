Ananya Panday drops jaws in chic corset top

Actress Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town with her fashion style flaunted her new look.



The famed sensation wore a floral corset top that looked on point at her waist.

A bright bottle green leather skirt with a ruffle design on one side was worn with it.

Pair of blue strap heels went with it perfectly to add colour blocking.

Nowadays the actress is busy in promoting her film Gehraiyaan alongside famed faces of the industry.