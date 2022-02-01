PSL 2022: The viral PSL dancer wants to be a cricketer

KARACHI: Wasif Ghafoor, a youth who became a star overnight after a video of him dancing on the PSL anthem, ‘Agay Dekh’ went viral on social media, Tuesday revealed that he wanted to be a cricketer.



Speaking on Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan”, Ghafoor said,” Singing is my passion and I have a craze for cricket.”

The viral boy said that he had been playing Under-19 level cricket from Mirpur Khas district. "I said goodbye to cricket when I was not supported,” he said, adding that he later joined a pharmaceutical company in the city.

Praising the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja for holding such a mega sports event in the country, he said: “I will be available for all PSL matches if asked.”

Ghafoor said that he took leave from the company just for the match and he will have to return to his city.

When asked if he made special preparation for the dance on the PSL anthem, the youth replied that he is not a "professional dancer," adding that his performance on the PSL anthem was simply in the swing of the moment.

Ghafoor maintained that he was not expecting that his dance performance on the PSL anthem will go viral. He said that people sitting in the enclosure told him that he has gone viral on the internet and started taking selfies with him.

Ghafoor said that he only realized that he has gone viral when he started phone calls from his city and friends.

Responding to a query about his parent's reactions to the viral clip, he said that they are happy but they do not support him for it. He said that his father just support him for sports.