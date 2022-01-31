Katy Perry’s key to maintaining work-life balance with Daisy Dove Bloom revealed: source

Insiders close to lyricist and singer Katy Perry have shed light on her key insights and revelations as a new mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

All these revelations have been brought to light by a source close to HollywoodLife.

According to findings by the insider, Katy has finally found her sea legs with mom life and her thriving career.



The source started off by explaining where Orlando Bloom fits into the family equation as well and added, “Katy has a place in Vegas and for the most part Orlando will be out there to help out while she is on stage.”

Not only that, the duo also work closely to plan out their responsibilities in advance if one of them as to leave for work.

Per the same insider, “If she ever has to go from Vegas to L.A. for American Idol duties all that will be planned out.”