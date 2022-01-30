PSL 2022: Three players to leave Multan Sultans squad due to national duties

— PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, who have got a brilliant start to this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), have dealt a blow after three foreign cricketers will not be a part of their squad due to national duties.

The three players are from West Indies and they include — Roman Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes — who have been selected for the Windies' tour of India, set to take place next month.

The Windies will play the T20I and ODI series in India from February 6-20.

West Indies' Johnson Charles, the cover player for Powell, will now play in the squad for the entire tournament. However, Dominic was the substitute for Smith, and unfortunately for Multan, both will not be joining them.

As a result, the franchise will now request a replacement player, sources informed Geo News.

The Sultans have been on a roll so far as they have won both the matches they have played against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. They are on the top of the points table, with four points to their name.