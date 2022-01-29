Kelly Clarkson tugs at heartstrings with euphoric ‘I Drove All Night’ performance

Award-winning songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently took fans by surprise with her iconic rendition of the Celine Dion song titled I Drove All Night.

The song is part of the singer’s ongoing Kellyoke segment in The Kelly Clarkson Show and features a number of soulful performances, the latest of which is the Celine Dion challenge.

The song I Drove All Night showcased euphoric and heartstring-tugging lyrics that included verses like, “Could taste your sweet kisses, your arms open wide/ This fever for you was just burning me up inside.”

The former Voice coach also belted, “I drove all night to get to you/ Is that all right?”

“I drove all night crept in your room/ Woke you from your sleep to make love to you/ Is that all right?/ I drove all night.”

Check it out below:







